IPL 2020: SRH qualify for play-offs in style

Sharjah: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored an emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) to qualify for the IPL play-offs here on Tuesday.

Needing 150 to seal a place in the play-offs, SRH openers Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out) and captain David Warner (85 not out) adopted an aggressive approach against a weakened MI attack in the absence of the rested Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. SRH romped home in 17.1 overs to set up a clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator on Friday.

SRH finished on 14 points from as many games, the same as RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, SRH finished third above RCB and KKR due to better net run rate. The win also dashed KKR's play-off hopes.

Mumbai, who were assured of the top spot, ended up with 18 points and will meet second-placed Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

Earlier, medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma's triple strikes helped SRH restrict MI to 149/8 after opting to bowl.

SRH started well as Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma for four on his return to the playing eleven. Sandeep struck another big blow as he sent back Quinton de Kock for 25.

Suryakumar Yadav (36) and Ishan Kishan put on 42 for the third wicket before left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem removed the former.

Nadeem also accounted for Krunal Pandya (0), and leggie Rashid Khan sent back Saurabh Tiwary for one as MI slumped to 82/5 in the 13 over.

Kishan and Kieron Pollard added 33 for the sixth wicket before Sandeep returned to end the stand. Kishan was clean bowled for 33.

Pollard's 25-ball 41 took MI close to the 150-run mark.

Sandeep ended up with figures of 3/34.

Defending champions MI made three changes as Rohit, James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni came in for Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

SRH had a lone change as Priyam Garg replaced Abhishek Sharma.