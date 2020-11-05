IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1

Dubai: Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL Qualifier 1 here on Thursday.

DC have retained the eleven which beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final league game.

MI made three changes as Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah replaced Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni.

The winners will go through to the final while the losers will clash with the winners of the Eliminator to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.