Dwayne Smith smashes brother for six sixes in an over

Former West Indies player Dwayne Smith smashed his brother Kemar Smith for six sixes in the opening over of the A&A Auto Parts Errol Holder Ten10 Classic final at Eden Lodge on the outskirts of Bridgetown on Monday.

The sensational hitting took place with the pair's mother Lorraine Smith watching from the stands.

Dwayne made 46 before falling to another off-spinner Ashley Nurse.

Later, Dwayne bowled Kemar for a first-ball duck with his medium-pace bowling.

The 37-year-old Dwayne, who retired from international cricket in 2017, played 10 Tests, 105 ODIs and 33 T20Is.

He has also represented Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

The A&A Auto Parts Errol Holder Ten10 Classic is a competition recognised and authorised by the Barbados Cricket Association.