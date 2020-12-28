ICC needs to thoroughly look into DRS: Tendulkar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2020 10:57 AM IST

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to thoroughly look into the Decision Review System (DRS), especially the Umpire's Call.

At present, the on-field umpire's call is upheld by the third umpire during DRS.

Tendulkar pointed out that the players challenge the on-field umpire's decision since they are unhappy with the call and hence the sport's world governing body needs to seriously look into the issue.

“The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire.

The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the  @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’. #AUSvIND,” tweeted Tendulkar.

