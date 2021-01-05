Injury cuts short KL Rahul's Australian tour

Sydney: Indian batsman K L Rahul was ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.



Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in which the third Test starts here on Thursday.



"K L Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India's practice session on Saturday," the BCCI said in a statement.



"The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," it added.



Rahul has returned to India and will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.



The injury also puts him in doubt for the four-match home Test series against England, which begins on February 5.

Rahul's departure effectively means that one among Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari will save their place in the Indian playing XI depending on where vice-captain Rohit Sharma bats.



Both Vihari and Agarwal have been in poor form with one score of fifty plus in their last eight innings.



If Rohit bats in his new-found opening slot, then it could be curtains for Agarwal for the time being.



Another option could be Agarwal and Rohit opening with Shubman Gill, despite his 45 and 35 not out, being pushed to middle order in place of Vihari.



The third option is Rohit batting in the middle order and Agarwal and Gill getting one more Test as an opening pair.