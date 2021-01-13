Ashwin, Vihari take a dig at Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin won the hearts of cricket lovers across the globe with their gritty partnership which helped India pull off a memorable draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Monday.

The two, braving injuries, batted out more than 42 overs to keep the Aussies at bay in an exhibition of defensive batting. While most fans were quick to congratulate the pair, Union Minister and singer Babul Supriyo was not impressed by Vihari's effort and made his displeasure known in a tweet.

"Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket," Supriyo had tweeted.

Vihari made it a point to spell out his name correctly in a reply to the minister on Wednesday.



Ashwin on the other hand tweeted "ROFLMAX!! to the minster's observation.

Vihari has been ruled out of the final Test, which begins in Brisbane on Friday, while Ashwin is also in doubt for the series decider.