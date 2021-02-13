Second Test: Rohit stands tall as India lose three in first session

Chennai: Rohit Sharma hit a strokeful half-century to steer India to 106/3 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against England, here on Saturday.



Rohit smashed 13 boundaries and one six to remain unbeaten on 80 off 78 balls while giving him company at the break was Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 5.



Opting to bat on a turning Chepauk track, India lost three wickets in the opening session in the form of opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli.



While Pujara made a 58-ball 21 and together with Rohit stitched 85 runs for the second wicket, Gill and Kohli were out for ducks.

India handed debut to all-rounder Axar Patel in place of Shahbaz Nadeen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested. Mohammed Siraj replaced Bumrah, while left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav came in for all-rounder Washington Sundar.

England made four changes to the team which thrashed the hosts in the first Test at the same venue. Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, and Olly Stone replaced Jos Butter, Dom Bess, James Anderson and Jofra Archer.



England are leading the four-match series 1-0.



India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.



England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

Brief scores: India: 106 for 3 in 26 overs (Rohit Sharma 80 batting; Olly Stone 1/14, Jack Leach 1/23).