First ODI: Krunal, Prasidh make debut as England opt to bowl

Pune: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India in to bat in the first One-Day International (ODI) here on Tuesday.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya and pacer Prasidh Krishna are making their ODI debut for India.

Rishabh Pant has been rested and K L Rahul will don the wickekeeper's role.



The second and third matches will be played on Friday and Sunday.



The teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), K L Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna



England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.