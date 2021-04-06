IPL 2021: YuppTV bags digital broadcasting rights in close to 100 countries

Hyderabad: Over-the-top (OTT) content platform YuppTV on Tuesday announced that it has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in close to 100 countries.

"With the Vivo IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience," said Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV.

"YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real time from the convenience of their homes," Reddy added.

After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, IPL is now back in India. YuppTV will be airing all the excitement from IPL 2021 from April 9 to May 30.



The venues for the event include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.



YuppTV is bringing the action to close to 100 countries across Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

