IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians elect to bat against DC

Chennai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Both DC and MI have won two and lost one game this season.

MI made one change with off-spinner Jayat Yadav replacing pacer Adam Milne.

DC had two changes as Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra came in for Lukman Meriwala and Chris Woakes.

The teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult