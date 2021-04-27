IPL 2021: RCB pip Delhi Capitals, jump to top spot



Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) rode on an AB de Villiers special and a solid final over from Mohammad Siraj to edge Delhi Capitals by one run in the IPL here on Tuesday.



The ever-reliable de Villiers scored an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171/5 before their bowlers, led by Harshal Patel (2/37), Mohammed Siraj (1/44) Kyle Jamieson (1/32), restricted Delhi to 170/4.



Needing 14 off the final over, Delhi fell agonisingly short as Rishabh Pant's back-to-back fours off thelast two balls did not prove enough.

IPL 2021 Points Table Pos Team Mat Won Lost Tied N/R Pts NRR 1 RCB 6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.089 2 CSK 5 4 1 0 0 8 +1.612 3 DC 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.269 4 MI 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.032 5 KKR 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.305 6 PBKS 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.608 7 RR 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.681 8 SRH 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.18



Shimron Hetmyer (53 not out off 25) displayed some sensational hitting while batting alongside Pant (58 not out off 48) but they could not take their team over the line.



The victory propelled RCB to the top of the table while the Capitals slipped to the third spot.



Chasing 172, the Capitals were reduced to 28/2 in 3.3 overs as Jamieson and Siraj sent back Shikhar Dhawan (6) and Steve Smith (4) packing respectively.



Just when it looked young Prithvi Shaw (21) and Pant, who survived a leg before scare on 9, were navigating their way, Patel, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, struck, getting rid of the former.



As boundaries dried up, Pant and new-batsman Marcus Stoinis (22) kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and doubles on offer.



Stoinis took on Washington Sundar in the 12th over, hitting two fours while Pant smashed Patel for back-to-back boundaries in the next over.



However, an edge off Patel's bowling resulted in the Australian all-rounder walking back to the dug out.



The big-hitting Hetmyer joined his skipper in the middle. The West Indian was dropped on 15 by Devdutt Padikkal.



With the Capitals needing 46 of the last three overs, Delhi plundered 21 runs that included three massive sixes by Hetmyer off Jamiseon but it wasn't enough.

Earlier, de Villiers, who hit three fours and five sixes, was the top- scorer for RCB.



The veteran South African hit 22 runs off the last over bowled by Stoinis (0/23) that included three sixes.



Rajat Patidar (31) and Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20 balls) also provided valuable contributions.



Put in to bat, Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) were off to a quick start, amassing 30 runs in 3.5 overs. Padikkal opened his account with a boundary off Ishant in the first over. The duo hit five fours. However, that changed as DC bowlers effected back-to-back breathroughs.



Pacer Avesh Khan dismissed RCB captain Kohli in the fourth over. Off the very next ball, Ishant Sharma, playing his first match of the season, got rid of the dangerous Padikkal.



With two new batsmen in the middle, the seasoned speedster went on to bowl a wicket maiden to slow down the proceedings as RCB made 36/2 in the Powerplay.



Maxwell played a cameo, smashing two maximums and a boundary but was caught at long on by compatriot Steve Smith of leggie Mishra as RCB reached 68/3 at the hallway mark.



Patidar, who hit 31 off 22 deliveries, and de Villiers steadied the ship by stitching a 54-run stand but all-rounder Axar Patel accounted for the Indian in the 15th over.



Barring de Villiers all RCB batsmen were guilty of not capitalising on good starts.