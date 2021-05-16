Sreesanth's six off Nel gives Steyn the chills | Video

South African pace legend Dale Steyn has picked S Sreesanth's stunning six off Andre Nel's bowling in the 2006 Johannesburg Test as the shot which has given him the chills.

Steyn tweeted his choice while replying to popular cricket website ESPNCricinfo's question: Name a batter and a shot of theirs that gives you chills every time.

Sreesanth broke into dance after the spectacular shot as Nel had sledged him previously.

It was a dream match for Sreesanth as his match haul of 8/99 went a long way in India registering their maiden Test win on South African soil.

Sreesanth also won the man-of-the-match-award.