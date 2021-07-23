Third ODI: Sanju Samson falls for 46 on debut

Colombo: Sanju Samson fell after a fine 46 on his debut in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

The Kerala star, who walked in at No. 3, made a run-a-ball 46. He hit five fours and a six.

India were 118/3 in the 19th over after opting to bat. Captain Shikhar Dhawan (13) and his opening partner Prithvi Shaw (49) were the other batsmen to depart.

India, who have take an unassailable 2-0 lead, are eyeing a clean sweep. The Men in Blue handed debuts to Sanju, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham and Rahul Chahar.

Sanju became the third Keralite after Tinu Yohannan and S Sreesanth to play in ODIs.

Sanju made his T20I debut on July 19, 2015, against Zimbabwe at Harare.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has since then played only six more T201s despite his fine performances in the IPL. His highest score being 23 made against Australia last year. Sanju was dropped from the Indian T20I team for the home series against England after a rather ordinary outing in the T20I series Down Under.

The teams: Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.