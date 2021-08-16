It was not deliberate, says Rathour on ball-tampering row

London: The Indian team management has refused to blame England players for ball tampering after pictures and videos of them keeping their shoe spikes on the ball emerged on social media during play on the fourth day of the Lord's Test on Sunday.



Indian team's batting coach Vikram Rathour said it was not a deliberate attempt to tamper with the ball.



"We didn't see the replays initially as we were in the balcony. We saw them later. It didn't seem deliberate to us and looked accidental," Rathour said in a reply to a query from IANS during the day-end interaction with the media.



The Indian team hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad.



The incident was recorded in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson.