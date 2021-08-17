T20 World Cup: India to meet Pakistan in Dubai on October 24

Dubai: India will open their T20 World Cup campiagn with a Super 12 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

India will play New Zealand on October 31 and Afghanistan on November 3. The Men in Blue will meet the two qualifiers from Round 1 on November 5 and November 8.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the tournament to be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.



Round 1 will have eight teams, including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, playing against the six teams who booked their spot through a qualifying event in 2019 in the UAE.



Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A. Group B has Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland joined by Bangladesh.



Group 1 comprises defending champions West Indies pooled alongside 2010 champions England, Australia and South Africa along with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.



Group 2 comprises 2007 champions India, 2009 winners Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers from Round 1.



Top two teams from both groups will progress to the Super 12 stage.



The two groups for Super 12 were created on the basis of team rankings as of 20 March, 2021.



India enjoy a 5-0 record against Pakistan across all editions of the T20 World Cup.

Groupings: Round 1: Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

Super 12: Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.

(With inputs from PTI)