Ranji Trophy: Kerala placed in Elite Group B

Kerala have been placed in Ranji Trophy Elite Group B along with Bengal, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Haryana and Tripura.

The Ranji Trophy begins in January, 2022, and Kerala's matches will be held in Bengaluru. Kerala take on Vidarbha in their opening match.

Kerala are in Elite Group D in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Championships. Railways, Assam, Gujarat, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are the other teams in Kerala's group and the matches will be staged in New Delhi.

Kerala have been placed in Elite Group D in the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day Championship. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand are also part of Group D. The matches will be held at Mohali.

Thiruvanthapuram will stage the group matches of Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy this season.

The Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins on November 4, while the Hazare Trophy commences on December 8.

The Ranji season gets underway on January 13, 2022.