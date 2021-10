Indian medium-pacer Shikha Pandey produced a sensational delivery in the second T20 International against Australia at Gold Coast on Saturday.

Shikha cleaned up opener Alyssa Healy for a duck in the opening over of the Australian innings with a ball that jagged back sharply.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer termed it as the “ball of the century, women's cricket edition!”

Australia went on to win the match by four wickets.