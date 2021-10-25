T20 World Cup: Afghanistan elect to bat against Scotland

Sharjah: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland in their opening Group 2 Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Monday.

India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Namibia are the other teams in Group 2. The top two sides progress to the semifinals.

The teams: Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.