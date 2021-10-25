T20 World Cup: Afghanistan elect to bat against Scotland

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi with his Scottish counterpart Kyle Coetzer at the toss. Photo: Twitter/ICC

Sharjah: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland in their opening Group 2 Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Monday.

India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Namibia are the other teams in Group 2. The top two sides progress to the semifinals.

The teams: Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

RELATED ARTICLES

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout