T20 World Cup: Nabi's late blitz takes Afghanistan to 160/5

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 31, 2021 03:36 PM IST Updated: October 31, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Afghan opener Mohammad Shahzad plays a big shot. Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan made 160/5 after electing to bat against Namibia in a Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Afghan openers Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai added 53 in less than seven overs. The left-handed Zazai scored 33 ff 27 balls, while Shahzad hit three fours and two sixes in his 33-ball 45.

Asghar Afghan, playing his final game for Afghanistan, contributed 31, while captain Mohammad Nabi smashed an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls.

Leg-spinner Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton picked up 2/21 from his four overs.

Afghanistan brought in Hamid Hassan in place of an unfit Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Namibia were unchanged from their previous match against Scotland.

(With inputs from PTI)

