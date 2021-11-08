Will Sanju Samson don CSK colours next IPL?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2021 11:04 AM IST Updated: November 08, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Sanju Samson captained Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. File photo

Sanju Samson unfollowing Rajasthan Royals and following Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Instagram has led to rumours that the wicketkeeper-batter will play for CSK next IPL season.

Sanju, who captained Royals in IPL 2021, is one of the most exciting young Indian players around with his dazzling strokeplay.

IPL champions CSK are eyeing a future captain with M S Dhoni nearing the end of his fantastic career. Sanju fits the bill perfectly as he's a quality batter and is safe behind the stumps besides having captained both Royals and Kerala.

RELATED ARTICLES

The IPL mega auction is expected to take place next month.

Sanju is currently captaining Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championship.

The 26-year-old could be part of the Indian T20I team for the T20I series against New Zealand starting on November 17. Major changes are expected in the Indian team with the Men in Blue failing to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Also a few of the top stars are expected to be rested for the three-match series.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout