Will Sanju Samson don CSK colours next IPL?

Sanju Samson unfollowing Rajasthan Royals and following Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Instagram has led to rumours that the wicketkeeper-batter will play for CSK next IPL season.

Sanju, who captained Royals in IPL 2021, is one of the most exciting young Indian players around with his dazzling strokeplay.

IPL champions CSK are eyeing a future captain with M S Dhoni nearing the end of his fantastic career. Sanju fits the bill perfectly as he's a quality batter and is safe behind the stumps besides having captained both Royals and Kerala.

The IPL mega auction is expected to take place next month.

Sanju is currently captaining Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championship.

The 26-year-old could be part of the Indian T20I team for the T20I series against New Zealand starting on November 17. Major changes are expected in the Indian team with the Men in Blue failing to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Also a few of the top stars are expected to be rested for the three-match series.