'A year older, a year bolder,' tweets Sanju on 27th birthday

Star Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson turned 27 on Thursday. The wicketkeeper-batter, who had come up with a cryptic tweet after failing to find a place in the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, thanked everyone for the best wishes. "A year older..,,A year “BOLDER” Thank you everyone for all the wishes," tweeted Sanju.

Sanju had tweeted a collage of his stunning fielding efforts after being overlooked for the New Zealand series.

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are the wicketkeeper-batters for the New Zealand series. Pant is 24 years old, while Kishan is 23.

Sanju is currently in New Delhi for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships. He led Kerala to the pre-quarterfinals with an unbeaten 56 off just 33 balls against Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Kerala will take on Himachal Pradesh for a place in the quarterfinals on November 16 (Tuesday).

Sanju, who captains Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is only the third Keralite after Tinu Yohannan and S Sreesanth to have played for the country. He has played 10 T20Is and a lone ODI.