Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared a picture of him playing with a cat during a practice session.

"A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," tweeted Kohli.

Kohli, who was rested from the recent T20I series against the Kiwis, will also miss the first Test against the tourists. He will be back at the helm for the second Test starting in Mumbai on December 3.

Kohli's deputy Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test starting at Lucknow on Thursday.