The untimely demise of iconic cricketer Shane Warne has left Indian spinners, who followed in the Aussie great's footsteps shell-shocked.

Veteran India international Amit Mishra said he chose to be a spinner because of the great Australian leg-spinner.

"I consider him my idol," tweeted Mishra.

The sensational Yuzvendra Chahal felt the same way as his senior compatriot. "The reason behind me option for bowling leg spin..my inspiration, my idol since childhood," tweeted Chahal.

The grief of the Indian bowlers was also shared by Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah. "An iconic cricket player and mentor has left us," tweeted Shah.

