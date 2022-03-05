Ranji Trophy: No fourth successive hundred for Rohan Kunnummal

Rajkot: Opener Rohan S Kunnummal fell in his quest for his fourth successive hundred in as many innings as Kerala reached 129/1 in reply to Madhya Pradesh's first innings total of 585/9 declared on day three of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old right-hander was trapped in front of the wicket by leggie Mihir Hirwani for 75 to break the 129-run stand.

Rohan and Rahul P added their second century stand in three matches. The two had put on 201 in their opening game against Meghalaya.

Rohan had become the first Kerala player to score three consecutive hundreds in the Ranji Trophy in their last match against Gujarat.

Earlier, a marathon 289 by opener Yash Dubey helped Madhya Pradesh declare their first innings on a mammoth 585/9.

Dubey's 591-ball knock contained 35 fours and two sixes. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena claimed 6/116.

If the match ends in a draw, first innings lead could decide which of the two teams advance to the quarterfinals.

Brief scores: MP 585/9 declared in 204.3 overs (Yash Dubey 289, Rajast Patidar 142; Jalaj Saxena 6/116) vs Kerala 114/0 in 36 overs (Rohan S Kunnummal 65 batting).