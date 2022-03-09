Former Indian pacer Sreesanth announces retirement

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 09, 2022 07:51 PM IST Updated: March 09, 2022 07:58 PM IST
S Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Wednesday. The 39-year-old took to Twitter to announce the decision.

Sreesanth was the second Keralite after Tinu Yohannan to represent India in both Test and ODI cricket.

He was part of the Indian team which emerged triumphant in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

RELATED ARTICLES

He took 87 wickets from 27 Tests and 75 wickets from 53 matches. He also claimed seven wickets from 10 T20Is.

Sreesanth was slapped with a life ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam. It was later reduced to a seven-year suspension.

The Kochiite made a a return to the Kerala team last year and played his first first-class match in nine years this year. However, a poor show against Meghalaya meant he was dropped for the next matches against Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

(to be updated)

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout