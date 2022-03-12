IPL 2022: Hales withdraws, KKR rope in Finch as replacement

English batsman Alex Hales has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing bubble fatigue, with the Kolkata Knight Riders signing Aaron Finch as a replacement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday.

The entire 15th edition of the IPL will be played in a bio-secure environment in Mumbai and Pune, in Maharashtra, from March 26. The final is scheduled on May 29.

"Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubbles and having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment," Hales wrote on Twitter.

"It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue.

"I am truly gutted to have to turn down one of the best opportunities of my career due to the toll that the last two years of bubble life has taken on my mental well-being. I'll now take some time to rest and recharge ahead of the summer."

Finch, who has scored over 2,000 runs in the IPL, captained the Australia side that lifted the Twenty20 World Cup crown last year. He initially went unsold in the IPL auction last month.

This year's IPL, which will feature two new franchises in Lucknow and Ahmedabad, begins at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

