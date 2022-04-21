IPL 2022: Tilak Varma hits fifty as Mumbai Indians post 155/7 against CSK

Mumbai: Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 51 as Mumbai Indians recovered from an early setback to post 155/7 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Thursday.

Mukesh Choudhary had struck twice in the first over, removing Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Ishan Kishan for ducks.

After Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 32 Varma rebuilt the Mumbai innings with debutant Hrithik Shokeen, who made 25.

Choudhary finished with 3/19 while Dwayne Bravo bagged two wickets.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both sides are struggling at the bottom of the points table and will be hoping to get their season back on track with a victory.

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja had welcomed back Dwaine Pretorius and Mitchell Santner in place of Moeen and Jordan.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have included medium pacer Riley Meredith in addition to off-spinner Shokeen.