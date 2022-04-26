IPL 2022: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Published: April 26, 2022 07:21 PM IST
Jos Buttler has been in great form in the IPL. Photo: Twitter/ @IPL

Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Tuesday.

The Challengers' skipper Faf du Plessis said that Virat Kohli will play 'at the top' to get the best out of him. Rajat Patidar has been included in the RCB XI.

Daryl Mitchell is the main inclusion in the Royals' XI. Captain Sanju Samson said that Kuldeep Sen has also returned to the side.

Teams
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

