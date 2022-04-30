Senior Women's T20: Railways prove too good for Kerala

Railways thrashed Kerala by 71 runs to enter the semifinals of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy at Surat on Saturday.

Railways posted 166/5 after being put in to bat. D Hemalatha top-scored with a 37-ball 64. Team India all-rounder Sneh Rana provided the late charge with an unbeaten 39 off 21 balls.

Hemalatha hit nine fours and two sixes while Sneh smashed eight fours in her knock.

Spinners Sajana S and Minnu Mani leaked 70 runs from their seven overs. Sajana went for 39 in her four overs, while Minnu picked up 1/31 from her three overs.

Kerala never got going in their chase and ended up with 95/9. Captain Sajana made 25.

Asha S claimed 3/19 for Railways.

Brief scores: Railways 166/5 in 20 overs (D Hemalatha 64, Sneh Rana 39 not out) bt Kerala 95/9 in 20 overs (Sajana S 25; Asha S 3/19).