Jadeja pulls off a stunner to dismiss Buttler | Video

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the top fielders in world cricket for some time. The Indian all-rounder proved his prowess yet again during the third ODI against England at Old Tafford on Sunday.

The 33-year-old first took a well-judged catch on the boundary to dismiss the dangerous Liam Livingstone off Hardik Pandya's bowling. Livinsgtone (27) had added 49 runs for sixth wicket stand along with his captain Jos Buttler.

In the same over, the Saurashtra player pulled off a stunning running catch to send back Buttler who was well-set on 60. The two catches went a long way in India bowling out England for 259.

India won by five wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1.