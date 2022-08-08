Asia Cup squad announced; Kohli, KL Rahul back, Bumrah rested

New Delhi: Former skipper Virat Kohli and a fit-again vice-captain K L Rahul are back in the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup. At the same time, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has missed out owing to a back injury.

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against West Indies due to COVID-19, has recuperated from a sports hernia surgery and is back as vice-captain.

Notable names dropped from the main squad include batter Shreyas Iyer and left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Seamer Deepak Chahar, who had a four-month lay-off due to a hamstring tear and back injury, is among the reserves.

The other absentee from the squad is pacer Harshal Patel, owing to a rib injury.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru," the BCCI said on Twitter.

India squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.