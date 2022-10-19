Shaheen Afridi sends Gurbaz to hospital with deadly yorker | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2022 01:58 PM IST
Shaheen Afridi has a word with Afganistan's Usman Ghani. Photo: AFP/Patrick Hamilton

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is known for his ability to surprise the batsmen with inswinging yorkers. The left-armer took out Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the opening over of their T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Gurbaz was trapped in front of the wicket for a golden duck. He was hit on the left boot and had to carried off by a substitute fielder. As per reports, Gurbaz was rushed to a nearby hospital for scans on his left foot.

Afghanistan made 154/6 in 20 overs. Pakistan were 19/0 in 2.2 overs when rain ended play.

Afridi picked up 2/29 from his four overs. His form augurs well for Pakistan ahead of the opening Super 12 match against India at the MCG on Sunday.

