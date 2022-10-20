Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sachin, Sanju shine as Kerala return to winning ways

Chandigarh: Kerala returned to winning ways with a 62-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at Mohali on Thursday.

Kerala, who chose to bat, rode on fifties by Sachin Baby and Sanju Samson to reach 184/4. Sachin smashed 62 off just 32 balls, while Sanju scored 61 off 56 balls. Sachin's blistering knock contained seven fours and three sixes, while Sanju hit six fours and a six. The two added 90 off 55 balls for the third wicket.

Abdul Bazith remained unbeaten on 24 off 11 balls to take Kerala past the 180-run mark.

Mujtaba Yousuf picked up 2/47 while pacer Umran Malik leaked 41 runs in his four overs.

Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 122 in 19 overs. Opener Shubham Khajuria top-scored with 30. Pacers Basil Thampi and K M Asif scalped three each while spinner Visakh Chandran accounted for two.

Kerala, who have 16 points from six matches, meet Meghalaya in their final Group C match on Saturday.

Brief scores: Kerala 184/4 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 62, Sanju Samson 61; Mujtaba Yousuf 2/47) bt J&K 122 in 19 overs (Shubham Khajuria 30; K M Asif 3/15, Basil Thampi 3/21, Vaisakh Chandran 2/10).

Points: Kerala 4; J&K 0.