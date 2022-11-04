T20 World Cup: Little enters hat-trick club

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Josh Little celebrates his hat-trick. Photo: AFP/Brenton Edwards

Ireland's Josh Little became the second bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The left-arm medium-pacer achieved the feat during the Super 12 match against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

He sent back captain Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner off successive deliveries in the 19th over of the New Zealand innings.

Little is the second Irish bowler to claim a T20 World Cup hat-trick after Curtis Campher who achieved the feat against the Netherlands last year.

Leggie Karthik Meiyappan of the UAE had picked up a hat-trick in a group match against Sri Lanka earlier in the competition.

Little is the sixth person overall to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup after Australia's Brett Lee, Campher, Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and Meiyappan.

Hat-tricks in T20 World Cup

1. Brett Lee vs Bangladesh, Cape Town, 2007

2. Curtis Campher vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, 2021

3. Wanindu Hasaranga vs South Africa, Sharjah, 2021

4. Kagiso Rabada vs England, Sharjah, 2021

5. Karthik Meiyappan vs Sri Lanka, Geelong, 2022

6. Josh Little vs New Zealand, Adelaide, 2022

