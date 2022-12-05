Keralite teen Najla among reserves for ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup

Rising star Shafali Verma will lead India in next month's ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup to be held in South Africa.

Shweta Sehrawat has been named her deputy in the 15-member Indian squad.

Keralite Najla C M C is one of the three reserve players along with Shikha and Yashashree.

Najla hails from Tirur in Malappuram and has been training at the KCA Women's Academy in Wayanad.

Najla is an off-spinning all-rounder.

Indian squad: Shafali Verma (capt), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam M D.



Standby players: Shikha, Najla C M C, Yashashree

