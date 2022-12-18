Australia outplay South Africa inside two days at Gabba

Australia completed a six-wicket victory within two days in the first Test against South Africa on Sunday as the Proteas crumbled on a green Gabba wicket that played straight into the home bowlers' hands.



Skittled for 152 on day one, South Africa were routed for 99 shortly after tea on day two, leaving Australia 34 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada claimed four quick wickets to leave Australia 24 for four but Marnus Labuschagne (five not out) and Cameron Green survived to push the hosts over the line on a glorious afternoon.

The highest score in Australia's second innings was in the extras column, with Rabada and Anrich Nortje sending balls over the wicketkeeper to gift the hosts boundaries.

Anrich's final ball went over Green's head for five byes to bring up the winning runs.

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 5-42 in South Africa's second innings and seven wickets for the match, while paceman Mitchell Starc celebrated his 300th Test wicket with a trademark inswinging yorker that bowled Rassie van der Dussen for a duck before lunch.

But questions will be asked of a pitch that saw 19 wickets fall on day two, after 15 tumbled on day one.

"The wicket, everyone's probably saying it's probably too much but it just shows the quality of bowlers that are running around out here out here," said spinner Nathan Lyon.

It was only the second Test win in Australia in two days, the other nearly a century ago when the hosts beat the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 1930/31 series.

Australia's batsmen handled the conditions marginally better, with Travis Head scoring a swashbuckling 92 before the hosts were bowled out for 218 before lunch, after resuming on 145 for five.

Number five Head, however, said it was one of the tougher wickets he had played on.

Australia's pacemen took full advantage, leaving South Africa three for two by lunch, then 66 for seven by tea.

Only Temba Bavuma (29) and Khaya Zondo were able to conjure some resistance, the pair combining for a 42-run partnership before spinner Nathan Lyon trapped Bavuma lbw for 29.

Zondo battled on to finish 36 not out after running out of partners.

Australia's third seamer Scott Boland hastened the Proteas' defeat by dismissing wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Marco Jansen for ducks in three balls.

Keshav Maharaj lingered for a bit longer before he was caught behind for 16 off Starc.

Cummins cleaned up the tail, having removed both openers, captain Dean Elgar (2) and Sarel Erwee (2), in a hurry.

Brief Scores

South Africa 152 & 99 (K Zondo 36, T Bavuma 29; Cummins 5/42) lost to Australia 218 & 35/4 (K Rabada 4/13)