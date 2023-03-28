Chepauk goes crazy as Dhoni gears up for IPL 2023 | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2023 03:50 PM IST Updated: March 28, 2023 04:01 PM IST
M S Dhoni walks out to the middle. Photo: Instagram@chennaiipl

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain M S Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned ahead of IPL 2023. The 41-year-old sent the CSK fans into a frenzy as he came out to bat at Chepauk on Monday evening.

The home crowd went crazy as Dhoni smashed a couple of big sixes during the practice session. CSK took to the social media to share the video of Dhoni's batting.

This IPL is expected to be Dhoni's swansong.

RELATED ARTICLES

CSK take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the inaugural match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout