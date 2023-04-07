Suyash Sharma makes a memorable debut

Kolkata: It was a memorable debut for teen leg-spinner Suyash Sharama at the Eden Gradens here on Thursday night. The rookie from Delhi picked up 3/30 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from his four overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit was happy with Suyash's "fighting attitude", saying it was very difficult for the rival batters to pick the 19-year-old.

Suyash sent back pinch-hitter Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat and tail-ender Karn Sharma as KKR thrashed Faf du Plessis' side by 81 runs.

"We have seen him (Suyash) at trial matches. He is very quick in the air, and it's very tough to pick him. It's just the inexperience; but he showed a fighting attitude," sald Pandit after the match.

KKR captain Nitish Rana also praised Suyash and said plan was to put pressure on the rival batters in the middle overs.

"We had always planned not to give RCB batters pace in the middle overs. Suyash, playing his first match, bowled brilliant balls. Not even we have got to know him so far. He backs himself. It was always our plan to add him if we needed a third spinner," added Rana.

(With inputs from PTI)