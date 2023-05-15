Dhoni gives Gavaskar autograph on special night at Chepauk | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2023 11:47 AM IST
M S Dhoni obliges Sunil Gavaskar. Screengrab

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni led his team's lap of honour around the Chepauk after their final home match of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Sunday.

As the home crowd cheered wildly at seeing their favourite player leading their team out after the game, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar ran up to Dhoni for an autograph. Dhoni duly signed on the Little Master's shirt.

Dhoni, probably playing in his last IPL, held a racquet in one hand and hit some balls into the crowd before tossing a few jerseys away.

Dhoni could return to Chepauk if CSK qualify for the playoffs. The first qualifier and eliminator will be held in Chennai.

(With inputs from PTI)

