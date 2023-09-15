Naseem Shah likely to miss early phase of World Cup

Naseem Shah, right, missed Thursday's defeat by Sri Lanka after flying to Dubai to undergo scans. File photo: AFP/Farooq Naeem

Colombo: Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah could miss their early ICC World Cup matches in India next month having injured his bowling shoulder at the Asia Cup.

The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his 10th over during Monday's comprehensive defeat by India in a Super Four match in Colombo and left the field.

He missed Thursday's defeat by Sri Lanka after flying to Dubai to undergo scans.

Fellow quick Haris Rauf, who also sat out the Sri Lanka match having sustained a side strain against India, is likely to recover ahead of the World Cup, which begins on October 5.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Rauf's condition was "not bad".

"He's just got a little bit of a side strain, but he's recovering before the World Cup."

He added that he did not know how long Naseem's recovery would take but was confident he would be able to take part in the World Cup at some stage.

Pakistan, 1992 World Cup champions, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

