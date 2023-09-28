Maxwell pulls off a match-winning catch | Video

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell celebrated his return to international cricket with career-best figures of 4/40 in the third and final ODI against India in Rajkot on Wednesday.



Maxwell had failed with the bat as had no clue to a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. The right-hander was bowled for five off seven balls.

Chasing a mammoth 353, India were on course when Maxwell hurt them with his off-spin. He dismissed makeshift opener Washington Sundar for 18 in his first over after the Tamil Nadu all-rounder had put on 74 with Rohit Sharma.

Rohit and Virat Kohli had added 70 for the second wicket in quick time when Maxwell pulled off a stunning one-handed reflex catch off his own bowling to remove the Indian captain for 81.

Maxwell also scalped Kohli (56) and Shreyas Iyer (48) as the Men in Blue lost their way to be bowled out for 286 in the final over.

Maxwell bowled his full quota of 10 overs and the Australian team management would have been delighted with his show.