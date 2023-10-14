Umpire Marais Erasmus has a poor day at work

South African umpire Marais Erasmus had a forgettable time in the ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.



The 59-year-old ruled in favour of Pakistan captain Babar Azam when he tried to sweep Kuldeep Yadav. The Indians took the review, but Babar survived on umpire's call.

Erasmus was in the thick of it when Kuldeep appealed for an LBW against left-hander Saud Shakeel. Earsmus again ruled not out. Indian captain Rohit Sharma took the review and TV replays confirmed that Saud was plumb in front.

Erasmus again gave a not out decision when No. 11 Haris Rauf was rapped on the pads by a ball from Ravindra Jadeja. The Indians took the review and once again the umpire was forced to reverse his decision as the Pakistan innings folded up for 191 in 42.5 oves.

On both occasions, it aappeared out to the naked eye. Erasmus is a top umpire and it was a suprise to see him make such silly errors. Maybe the pressure of the occasion got to him.