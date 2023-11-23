Hazare Trophy: Akhin Sathar makes dream debut for Kerala

Alur (Bengaluru): Debutant Akhin Sathar's four-wicket haul helped Kerala bowl defending champions Saurashtra out for 185 in their opening Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship here on Thursday.

Kerala pacer Basil Thampi struck early after Sanju Samson opted to bowl. Basil removed Sheldon Jackson for four in the fifth over of the match. Medium-pacer Akhin caught and bowled the other opener Harvik Desai for eight. Basil dismissed Prerak Mankad for a duck when the batter was caught and bowled.

Samarth Vyas was clean bowled by Akhil Scaria for nine as Saurashtra collapsed to 29/4 in the 10th over.

Arpit Vasavada (3), Chirag Jani (2) and Parth Bhut (2) were all sent back by Akhin as Saurashtra slumped to 65/7.

Vishvaraj Jadeja and captain Jaydev Unadkat put on 69 for the eighth wicket to take Saurashtra past the 100-run mark. Leggie Shreyas Gopal broke the stand by removing Unadakat for 37.

The 20-year-old Akhin ended up with figures of 4/39 from his 10 overs.

Jadeja top-scored with 98. He hit five fours and as many sixes in his 121-ball knock before falling in the final over.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 185 in 49.1 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 98; Akhin Sathar 4/39, Shreyas Gopal 2/29, Basil Thampi 2/42) vs Kerala.