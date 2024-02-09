Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby rescues Kerala yet again

Thiruvananthapuram: Sachin Baby continued his dream run as Kerala recovered to reach 198/4 at tea on the opening day of their must-win Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Bengal on Friday. Sachin (77) and Akshay Chandran (42) were at the crease.



Rohan Kunnummal (19), Jalaj Saxena (40), Rohan Prem (3) and captain Sanju Samson (8) were the batters dismissed after the hosts opted to bat at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba.

Saxena and Sachin added 42 for the third wicket. Sachin and Akshay have so far put on 86 for the fifth wicket. This was Sachin's fourth successive 50-plus score in as many innings. The southpaw had scored 109 not out against Bihar followed by 91 and 94 against Chhattisgarh.

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Ankit Mishra and Shahbaz Ahmed claimed one wicket apiece for the visitors.



Kerala, who have just eight points from five matches, need to win by a bonus point to keep their slim quarterfinal hopes alive. Bengal are in fourth spot in the eight-team group with 12 points from five games.

Kerala are searching for their maiden win this season.

Group toppers Mumbai (27 points) have already sealed their place in the quarterfinals, while Andhra (22) are in second spot.

Brief scores: Kerala 198/4 in 69 overs (Sachin Baby 77 batting, Akshay Chandran 42 batting, Jalaj Saxena 40) vs Bengal.