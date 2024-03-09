Stokes defends ultra-aggressive batting

England's captain Ben Stokes, who suffered his first series defeat after going down 1-4 to India, defended his side's ultra-aggressive approach to Test cricket.



Critics say England's so-called "Bazball" approach borders on recklessness. But Stokes defended the swashbuckling batting that has become the hallmark of their current style of play.

"When India get on top, especially with the ball, they get a lot of men around the bat and with the quality of their (spin) bowlers...you've got to find ways of getting rid of those close fielders," Stokes explained.

"And that comes with risk, and risks don't always pay off.

"You've just got to be positive enough to take that risk, accept that it may lead to your downfall. But when the intent is there and you have a clear reason as to why you are playing that shot, you can hold your hands up and accept it."

Stokes, who underwent knee surgery last November, resumed bowling in this match.

The all-rounder took heart from the performance of spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley, both playing in their debut series.

"Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley have shown us what they're about and we've found two quality players there for the future," Stokes said.

"Bash has been very sick at the start of this Test match, but he's come away with another five-wicket haul and Tom has been exceptional throughout the whole series."