IPL to introduce Smart Replay System for faster, accurate decision-making

PTI
Published: March 19, 2024 08:19 PM IST
Representational image: X/@IPL

Mumbai: Smart Replay System will be introduced in the upcoming IPL to bolster speed and accuracy in decision making.

The TV umpire will get inputs directly from two operators of the Hawk-Eye system who will sit in the same room as him and help with images captured from eight hi-speed cameras placed across the ground, a report in ESPNCricinfo stated.

Under the new system, the role of the TV broadcast director becomes redundant who serves as a conduit' between the umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators.

The new system will enable the TV umpire to analyse more visuals than before including split-screen images, and will also broadcast live his interactions with the Hawk-Eye operators so that the viewers have clear understanding of the thought process.

The system will be able to help the umpire with more and clear visuals from different angles when it comes to judging catches near boundary ropes, caught behind, leg-before, stumping or even those catches which are taken inches off the turf.

The BCCI has recently conducted a two-day workshop here for select umpires as about 15 of them, comprising both Indian and overseas umpires, would work with the Smart Replay System in this IPL.

A similar referral system was trialled by the England and Wales Cricket Board in The Hundred competition.

