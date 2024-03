IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians put SRH in to bat

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and put Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in to bat in the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Wednesday.

Both teams are looking to bounce back having lost their opening encounters.

The teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.