Mumbai court directs police to probe molestation charge against Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai: A court here on Wednesday directed police to conduct an enquiry into social media influencer Sapna Gill's complaint of molestation against cricketer Prithvi Shaw in 2023.



Metropolitan Magistrate S C Tayde directed the police to submit a report of the enquiry by June 19.

The court, however, dismissed Sapna's plea seeking action against the police for not registering a First Information Report against Shaw and others on her complaint.

Shaw has denied the allegations against him.

Sapna had alleged that Shaw had molested her at a pub in suburban Andheri.

Sapna was arrested in February, 2023, with some others in connection with an attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel. She is currently out on bail.

After being granted bail, Sapna had approached the Airport police station in Andheri with a complaint against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others for alleged molestation and outraging modesty.

She later moved to magistrate court after police didn't register a case against the cricketer.

Sapna, in her complaint lodged through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Desh, had sought registration of an FIR under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav for assaulting her with bat.

However, police had told the court that Sapna's allegation against Shaw that she was molested at a pub in suburban Andheri was false and unfounded.

Police said the CCTV footage of the pub showed that Sapna and her friend Shobit Thakur were drunk and dancing.

Thakur had gone to record Shaw on his mobile phone, but the cricketer stopped him from taking videos. On the perusal of the footage, it does not appear that Shaw and others molested Sapna in any way, according to the police.

Police also said they recorded the statements of witnesses at the pub and they stated that no one had molested Sapna.

They also examined CCTV footage of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, which is in the vicinity and it is seen that the social media influencer was following Shaw's car with a baseball bat in her hand. It was seen that she had broken the glass of the cricketer's car, police added.