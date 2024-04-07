IPL 2024: Shepherd, Bumrah on song as Mumbai Indians register first win

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs to post their first win of IPL 2024 here on Sunday.

Delhi ended up with 205/8 in their pursuit of 235 despite a blinder by Tristan Stubbs (71 from 25 balls). Jasprit Bumrah claimed 2/22 from his four overs. Mumbai have one win from four matches, while Delhi slumped to their fourth loss from five outings.

Romario Shepherd and Tim David during their whirlwind stand. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Earlier, Romario Shepherd clobbered 32 runs off Anrich Nortje's 20th over as MI batting unit fired in unison to post an imposing 234/5.



Shepherd tore into Nortje, hammering four sixes and two fours, as his 10-ball-39 not out ensured the fourth highest innings total in this IPL for MI. This was also their highest total at Wankhede. Nortje's final figures read a sorry 2/65 in 4 overs. Ishant Sharma, in all likelihood, playing his last IPL edition is looking a pale shadow of his old self, being taken for 40 in 3 overs.

Shepherd was last to join the party but seemed to have made the most of it, after Rohit Sharma (49 off 27 balls), Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), Hardik Pandya (39 off 30) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes) also made merry in batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was, however, a forgettable outing for Suryakumar Yadav, who perished for two-ball duck on his first game since mid-December last year.

But David's fiery knock and Shepherd's late fireworks ensured that they still had a huge total on board.

Rohit went hammer and tongs right from the beginning to set the ball rolling for the Mumbai Indians, who raced to 75/0 in the powerplay with Kishan also chipping in.