Romario Shepherd plunders 32 off Nortje's final over | Video

Mumbai: West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd was at his menacing best in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. Shepherd smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 10 balls to power Mumbai to 234/5 at the Wankhede Stadium.



Shepherd, who walked in at No. 7, smashed South African pacer Anrich Nortje all over the park in the final over of the innings. The right-hander hit four sixes and a couple of fours to plunder 32 off Nortje.

Shepherd added 53 off 13 balls in the company of Tim David (45 not out) as Mumbai ended up with an imposing total.